Cool and cloudy Monday with on and off showers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We’re waking up to temperatures in the 40s.

Some light showers are moving through this morning and will stick around through much of the day.

We won’t warm up much today.

Temperatures will warm up to about 50.

We have several more rain chances this week, but Halloween is looking dry.

Don’t forget clocks fall back one hour this weekend.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

