CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunday starts off cool and calm. Clouds are gradually clearing which will help boost temps into the upper 70s by the afternoon.

Dew points are low, creating dry air.

We’re tracking two fronts next week: First, a system over the Great Plains states is heading our way on Monday, mainly after 7 p.m. Temps will reach the mid 80s.

The second systems arrives late Wednesday into Thursday.

Temps are generally in the low-to-mid 70s next week.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: