CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Rain, cool air and wind will be the weather story Thursday and continue into Good Friday.

There’s a good chance for spotty showers/mix/snow flurries Thursday and Friday.

Easter weekend looks below-normal in the temperature department with highs in the 50s with showers likely on Easter, especially in the latter half of the day.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

More weather information here.