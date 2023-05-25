(WJW) – Another sunny day, but cool temps today and tonight.

More sunshine and warming temperature’s for Memorial Day Weekend.

There will be a gradual warm-up to around average as we head into Memorial Day weekend.

There is a potential for rain this weekend. Some showers may make their way into Southern Ohio late Sunday and early Monday. Right now, the chance of rain impacting local weekend plans is extremely small. There is a slight chance for a few sprinkles on Monday.

Memorial Day weekend is looking really nice. Quiet Saturday and Sunday with above-normal temperatures.

Trending dry: Get the sprinklers going. We will stay dry through the majority of the week, and next week.

The long-range temperature outlook shows summer warmth late next week/first weekend of June then temperatures will trend below normal.

So far, this May has been the least humid May in northern Ohio since 1967. It’s also been the coolest in the past 15 years.

Look at the last 5 years’ humidity levels:

The years with the most humid May days: 1957, 1959, 1962, 1970, 1977, 1991, 1996, 2000, 2001, 2004 & 2015.