CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cool, breezy and dreary this evening. Temperatures will continue to hang out in the 60s through the night before falling into the 50s.

Rain chances will fizzle out but the cloud coverage will be slow to go.

Look up tonight! Our second full moon of August will be in the sky. Clouds will begin to scatter late tonight, you may have a chance to see it! If not, the moon will still appear full for another night or so.

Labor Day Weekend looking good! Sunny with temperatures climbing into the 80s with higher humidity.

Rainfall forecast:

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.