CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A secondary front will be passing through Thursday morning with a few showers.

That front will affect Northeast Ohio from between 5 and 10 AM.

We’ll see lake-driven clouds mixed with sunshine and spotty showers throughout the afternoon as more of a “fall” feel will take hold.

Highs ranging in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

A string of pleasant weather is on the way as we head into the upcoming weekend.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: