Consecutive days of sunshine for your weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Consecutive days of sunshine will prevail this sunshine.

We are in the midst of a warmup and heading near normal by the weekend! Once the 70s arrive, they are expected to remain for several days, at least until next weekend.

High pressure will dominate our weather pattern the next several days keeping us sunny side up! A warm front will eventually drag the showers our way.

There is a slim chance of a spotty shower Sunday afternoon. Otherwise, the next chance for rain appears to be Monday. In the meantime, Sunday will start our stretch of the ’70s. We could hear claps of thunder Tuesday.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast