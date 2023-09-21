CLEVELAND (WJW) – Such a beautiful evening! Temperatures will fall into the 70s and 60s tonight with mostly clear skies. A few clouds will stick around but we are staying dry tonight into the weekend.

Last day of summer is looking great! Highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. Mostly sunny and quiet. Nice weather for Friday night football too.

Ready for a warm-up before fall officially arrives? 80 to end the week. Temps will be slightly cooler along the shoreline.

Mild weather for Friday night football! Temperatures will mainly be in the 70s with mostly clear skies.

An east coast storm will blanket our area with clouds the 2nd half of Saturday. A few showers may sneak in as well in our eastern counties.

Long range futurecast into the weekend:

Very little rain in the long range outlook.

Temperatures near average next week.

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.