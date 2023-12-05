CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overnight, precipitation will come to an end and we’ll be drier, but it will be seasonably cold, with temps in the lower 30s.

A mix of sun and clouds will appear tomorrow but temperatures will remain chilly, in the mid 30s.

Flurries early Thursday then drier and milder Friday and early Saturday.

Panhandle storm track continues this weekend. Rain late Saturday into Sunday then colder with snow to start Monday!

Colder early next week then trending milder late next week.

Here’s the 8-day forecast:

Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.