Comfy temperatures and humidity on Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A refreshing air mass will hang tight through Thursday. The temps and humidity will be comfy. Give your AC a break, and let the fresh air flow for a couple of days.

Our rain chance is nearly null tomorrow. There’s the chance of a random shower in the afternoon , mainly in our southern communities. The only rain-free day in the 8-day is on Friday. Heat and humidity show signs of building back during the first week of July with possibly another 90 degree day!

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: