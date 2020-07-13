Comfortable temperatures will hang around for next few days with relatively low humidity

1  of  3
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Comfortable temperatures will hang out with us for the next couple of days with relatively low humidity. There is a chance of a few spot showers rain tomorrow but it’s looking light andrather fleeting.

Humidity stays at a low level until late Wednesday and Thursday.

The heat will return (as advertised early last week) starting Wednesday. Current indications: this stretch of 90 or higher will be 3-5 days.

The heat seems to back off next Monday (July 20th). This will be the pattern going forward over the next few weeks: Heat heads east for 3-5 days. then backs off ,then moves east again.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

