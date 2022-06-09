CLEVELAND (WJW) – It was partly to mostly clear this evening with comfortable temperatures in the 60s for much of the evening. Overnight, a similar night, temperature-wise, as the past few nights, in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday will start off sunny, but increase the cloud cover late day. Temperatures remain comfortable, in the mid 70s.

Heating up! Temperatures climb above average next week. Mid 80’s return, along with higher humidity. Hottest day of the week will be Wednesday. We could top 90! Stay tuned.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: