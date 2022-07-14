CLEVELAND (WJW) – Lower humidity levels will continue to stick around through the end of the work week as high pressure keeps our skies dry and clear.

Another dry and nice day tomorrow with highs back in the 80s. The heat returns this weekend with the chance for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms.

Right now, it looks like we have the chance for heavy rain later in the day Saturday with a few showers lingering Sunday into Monday. It will be hot this weekend and staying that way through most of next week.

Fast moving fronts from the NW over the next 10-14 days in between domes of heat.



Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Above is a look at the rainfall outlook over the next 14 days.