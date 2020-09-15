Comfortable fall-like temps stay in Northeast Ohio through Tuesday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The feel of fall is with us. These comfortable fall-like temps are here through Tuesday.

Did you notice the “hazy” sky Monday? Wildfire smoke is trapped and streaming through the winds aloft. That smoke is stretched out at around 15,000 feet above the surface, give or take a couple thousand feet.

This smoke layer induced an oddly-colored pinkish glow in and around the sun, and Tuesday may sport nearly the same look.

The unusual, “gossamer-themed” milky sky will be visible as long as the fires rage out west, the jet stream continues to flow over the same, general course and our skies remain sunny. Fortunately, the smoke will not affect the air quality in our low-level layer of the troposphere.

Meanwhile, get ready for a chilly night ahead. Temperatures will fall into the low 40s away from the lake, and a few protected areas may even have some light frost. If that occurs, it would be quite early in the season.

An 80-degree temperature mark will make a quick cameo on Wednesday before dropping back into cooler territory again.

Looking ahead to the Browns forecast for the Thursday night game: expect a weak weather system that may bring us the only chance of rain through the week. This chance is very small.

Here’s the latest Fox 8-Day Forecast:

