Coldest temps of the season; Winter Weather Advisory issued as clipper, lake effect snow heads in

CLEVELAND (WJW) –Some Northeast Ohioans are waking up to sub-zero temps on Saturday morning – the coldest since January 30, 2019, when the actual temps dipped to -3°.

Deerfield is reporting -16° actual temps and Ashtabula is feeling -18° wind chills!

The first of several clipper systems over the next week will pass through Sunday. Widespread snow will develop around 7 a.m. Sunday where we could get a coating to 2″ for everyone.

Then, lake effect snow will kick in midday Sunday and will shut down around the dinner hour impacting mostly the primary snowbelt.

Ashtabula Inland and Ashtabula Lakeshore are under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at midnight tonight until Sunday evening at 7 p.m. with 3-6″ of snow accumulations possible.

The arctic air mass is in play through next week. This also means multiple opportunities for clipper light snow and lake effect snow.

Here is the latest FOX 8 Day forecast: