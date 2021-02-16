The coldest air arrives this afternoon with wind chills below zero

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The coldest air arrives Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures steady or dropping into the upper teens with single digits wind chills. Some local lake enhancement will nudge up snow amounts near the lake or just a bit inland Tuesday morning/afternoon.

A couple of areas could have sub-zero lows Tuesday night.

Wind chills Wednesday AM:

The next storm to watch is Thursday/Friday. This 2nd panhandle hook this week is likely bringing another shovelable widespread snowfall. Stay tuned!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

