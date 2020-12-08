Colder-than-average temps continue; Sunshine midweek

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A few flurries and light “snizzle” are showing up on Stormfox this evening. These areas of precipitation are expected to be little more than nuisance occurrences from time to time and are expected to wind down.

A quiet week ahead and look at the sunshine by midweek! Colder than average temperatures stick around through the first part of the week, then a brief stint of average temps. Changes ahead this weekend rain to snow, falling temps and wind.

Up and down temperature pattern over the next 10 days. Nice warmup this week for 3 days followed by 3 days of colder temps. Rain Saturday with rain to snow Sunday.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

