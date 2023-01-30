CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures will be consistently colder for the bulk of the 8-day forecast but staying dry with varying amounts of sunshine each day.

Snow showers/sleet will be on and off again and will last through the day on Monday with little accumulation. There could also be some areas of freezing drizzle. Overcast skies.

Futurecast for Monday thru Wednesday:

Overall temperature generally below normal this week:

Snowfall forecast for this week ahead:

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

