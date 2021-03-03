Colder air moves in, bringing lake effect snow showers to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Clouds will be increasing as a cold front drops in from the north Wednesday evening. There’s also a slight chance of a spotty rain/snow shower overnight.

The colder air will be the culprit for a few lake effect snow showers into Thursday morning (small chance-20%). Little to no accumulation is expected.

The colder, below-average temperatures will stick around into the weekend. There is a slight chance of lake effect snow showers Saturday night, otherwise, mostly quiet days will be upon us with sunshine.

We’re warming up to near 60° by midweek next week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast