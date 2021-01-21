Colder air, lake effect snow moving through Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — What a pleasant January day filled with sunshine! The gusty winds are making it feel colder though. Clouds will increase ahead of our next system overnight and even a few snow showers will make an appearance before dawn Friday.

Thereafter, lake effect snow will set up as colder air works in behind the front. Little to no accumulation expected for most. The snowbelt could get around an inch or two by day’s end on Friday.

Scattered lake effect snow showers will continue through Saturday morning. A coating to an inch outside of our snowbelt communities with 1-3″ in the snowbelt.

System #2: Panhandle system early next week…question marks on the exact track and the type of precipitation should it impact NE Ohio. We’ll continue to fine tune our forecast as it develops. Here’s the latest thinking…

Monday: Icy mix/snow north vs rain south starting during the PM hours.

Monday Night: Mix to snow.

Tuesday: Snow showers through mid afternoon…quiet by evening.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: