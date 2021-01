CLEVELAND (WJW) — Flurries and light snowflakes are flying across Northeast Ohio Monday evening, however, accumulation is not expected.

A couple of weather systems are on the way. Here is a look at the maps in motion:

Maps in Motion

Our next front moves in Tuesday night/early Wednesday, dragging colder air into Northeast Ohio. This is expected to be a light lake effect event. C-3″ generally by midday Wednesday.

