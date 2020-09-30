Colder air coming our way for the start of October

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A MAJOR pattern shift is starting now!

Upper level winds will be steering colder air our way for the first few days of October within a series of ‘mini’ cold fronts, and it could certainly hold out through early next week. Look at the shades of blue invading our area.

Winds Aloft Futurecast

More clouds this week along with another round of rain late day Wednesday (high coverage in the evening) and again Thursday into Friday (lake-driven).

Our big drop in temperature is not an “Ohio thing” as we like to think. More than 20 states will see a large drop in temperature this week.

Here’s your latest Fox 8-day forecast:

