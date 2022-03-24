CLEVELAND (WJW) – A cool evening on tap with temperatures dipping into the 40’s. There is a small chance of a couple of sprinkles as the day winds down.

A cold front swings in Friday morning, bringing showers and colder temperatures. The high temperatures for Friday are barely above 40. Don’t be surprised if you see flakes mixing with the cold rain showers in the morning.

Winter is back this weekend with temperatures in the 30’s and spring snow.

Most areas will receive light accumulations with a few inches in the snowbelt. Lake Erie ice coverage is now under 5%, so it’s open for business.

Look for a roller coaster temperature pattern, lots of variety, as we look at the final few days of March and early April.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: