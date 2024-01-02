CLEVELAND (WJW) – Wind chills are in the 20s for some because of breezy conditions. A New Year brings new trends. Trending colder and tacking more snow chances.

Looking ahead, we’re watching two potential snow makers this week.

A clipper Wednesday night and a deepening low Saturday night into Sunday. It’s still far out, so track and timing will be monitored during the week. Stay tuned!

The clipper system will move through late Wednesday night, through the overnight and early Thursday morning before exiting mid-morning on Thursday.

Most will see nothing to maybe a dusting on grassy surfaces. The snowbelt could see and inch or two.

A much more plowable storm could be on the way for the weekend.

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.