CLEVELAND (WJW) – Clear skies, breezy winds and cold temps this evening with temperatures in the 30s but feeling like the 20s.

You’ll certainly want the coat and the hat if you’re headed out this evening.

Clear skies will take us into the overnight but it will stay cold and breezy so first thing in the morning, wind chills will be in the mid to upper teens. You’ll want all the winter gear for the kids and yourself at the bus stop.

Dry but cold the rest of the week until Friday. As it stands now, precip will be rain/some light snow late Friday/Friday night.

Long range outlook is showing below normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated on Scott’s long range outlook on February 23rd!

The pattern shift starts this week, with temperatures ranging 5-10° BELOW average. Highs in the mid 30s, with lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.