CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Blustery winds are not expected to significantly ease for another 24 hours or so.

The Wind Advisory expires Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

There are improvements on the way for the holiday weekend.

Related Content Ohio severe weather: Your guide to being prepared

While not immediate, they do include increasing sunshine and temperatures.

Light showers will last much of Saturday with a brisk northeast wind.

Clouds will linger Sunday morning with gradual clearing throughout the day.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: