CLEVELAND (WJW) — A cold day today from start to finish with temperatures in the 30s. Breezy conditions will make it feel colder through the day. Highs will only reach the upper 30s. Cloudy with the chance for a few snowflakes during the afternoon and evening. No accumulation expected.

Highest wind gusts:

Here is a look at wind gusts expected for the next 24 hours:

Records were broken on Thursday for warmest temperatures on Feb. 9.

February days above 60°:

A quiet weekend is ahead.

Overall temperatures trending above average this week. Colder this weekend then above normal temps again next week.

Snowfall forecast next week: Best chance Friday into Saturday the 17th and 18th:

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.