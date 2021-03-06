Cold temps sticking around Sunday; chance of lake-induced snow showers overnight

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Clouds increase Saturday night and there is a slight chance of lake-induced snow showers through early Sunday morning.

No accumulation is expected, but it will be unseasonably chilly! Highs will only make it into the low 30s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Our warm-up starts Monday with our quiet weather pattern continuing, so we get to enjoy it!

How do mid 50s sound for the start of the workweek? A mild warm-up is expected through the first part of the upcoming week. Temperatures are expected to climb up to the low 60s by midweek.

Winds Aloft

On and off showers start Wednesday night and continue through Friday morning. Temperatures drop back to reality by next weekend.

We’ll be “springing forward” one hour early Sunday morning. At 2 am, we’ll be setting our clocks forward by one hour. Don’t forget, or you’ll be late for church. Also, it’s a good idea to replace the batteries in your smoke/fire/CO detectors!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast