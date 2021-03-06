Cold temps stick around; chance of lake-induced snow showers overnight

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Clouds increase Saturday night and there is a slight chance of lake-induced snow showers through early Sunday morning.

Our warm-up starts Monday with our quiet weather pattern continuing, so we get to enjoy it!

How do mid 50’s sound for the start of the workweek? We’re warming up to the low 60’s by midweek. A spring tease! Enjoy!

On and off showers start Wednesday night and continue through Friday morning. Temperatures drop back to reality by next weekend.

