*Editor’s note: This forecast is no longer active. please click here for the latest weather updates.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Our first snow of the season happened with parts of the primary snowbelt receiving over a half a foot! Snow totals around the area (much of this compacted/melted shortly after it fell):

We will continue to clear up tonight, beyond a flurry here or there in northern Ashtabula Co. This will allow temperatures to be even colder as we fall into the upper 20s. Some spots could dip into the mid 20s by early tomorrow morning. Quiet across the area and not expecting anymore accumulation.

Partly to mostly sunny tomorrow. After a chilly start, temps will rise to around 50. You can trade the coat for the jacket and sunglasses.

Warming up each day as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s by the weekend. Chance to get to the low 60s by Monday.

Chilly for Friday night football playoffs. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s by kickoff. Quiet conditions with a few clouds around.

Looking ahead, the best chance for rain is on Monday and Tuesday (Election Day) next week.

Check the 8-day forecast above.