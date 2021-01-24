Cold temps and cloudy skies expected, snow returns tomorrow

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A cloudy cold start today with temps in the teens east to low 20s west. Wind chills around 10 degrees. There’s a slight chance of flurries and or light snow showers today. Candy coating at most, if any.

The bigger event for wintry mess comes Monday evening.

Next up, a ‘Panhandle’ system early next week is still leaving question marks in terms of the exact track and the type of precipitation that could impact NE Ohio.

Futurecast

Here’s the current thinking…

Monday: Icy mix/snow north vs rain south starting after 3 p.m. Less than 0.10″ of ice. Around an inch of a slushy snow.

Monday Night: Scattered rain and snow showers.

Tuesday: Snow showers. Snow totals: 1-3″

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: