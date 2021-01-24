Cold temps and cloudy skies expected, snow returns tomorrow

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A cloudy cold start today with temps in the teens east to low 20s west. Wind chills around 10 degrees. There’s a slight chance of flurries and or light snow showers today. Candy coating at most, if any.
The bigger event for wintry mess comes Monday evening.
Next up, a ‘Panhandle’ system early next week is still leaving question marks in terms of the exact track and the type of precipitation that could impact NE Ohio.
Here’s the current thinking…
Monday: Icy mix/snow north vs rain south starting after 3 p.m. Less than 0.10″ of ice. Around an inch of a slushy snow.
Monday Night: Scattered rain and snow showers.
Tuesday: Snow showers. Snow totals: 1-3″
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: