CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re off to a cold start this morning, so make sure to watch for slick spots during your morning commute.

It’ll feel much colder during the morning commute with a wind chill in the teens.

It will also be drier today with clearing skies throughout the day. We’ll have breaks of sunshine paired with temperatures in the upper 30s that will help us melt some of the snow.

It is still a bit on the breezy side, but dry.

Milder Thursday:

Snow continues to melt by Thursday. We then look to rain showers on Friday starting in the morning.

Temps remain in the 40s through Monday. The active pattern continues late this weekend/early next week.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.