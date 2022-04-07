CLEVELAND (WJW) – Spring temperatures turn chilly tonight. Spotty light showers are possible through the remainder of the night with patchy fog.

Here’s the commute forecast for Friday.

Friday, there’s a better chance for rain with more scattered as temperatures struggle to make it to 50.

The weekend remains chilly. Early morning Saturday, you may run into an isolated wintry mix, but skies dry out with sunshine by Sunday. Highs will be in the low 40s Saturday and upper 40s Sunday.

A warm-up is on the way next week. Temperatures top 10-15° above average through Thursday!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: