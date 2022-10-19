CLEVELAND (WJW) – Wednesday morning, we will see rain showers with some spots seeing a snow mix. Light accumulation is possible for our snowbelt region, but it won’t stick around long and will mainly be on higher surfaces.

Most of us will see a cold rain into the morning commute with temperatures in the mid-30s. Temperatures feel much colder thanks to the gusty wind conditions.

On-and-off showers will continue through the afternoon and evening before we start to dry things out SW to NE late Wednesday afternoon>evening and especially overnight.

After a brief chill, seasonal and then above normal temps return late week/weekend. The trend will continue into next week!

Above is your latest 8-Day Forecast.