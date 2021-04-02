Cold or spring-like? See what to expect for Easter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s back to sunshine for Friday but winter coats are still needed with temperatures in the 30s. A spring-like Easter is on its way.

Snowfall totals from yesterday’s winter weather reached 3 to 6 inches in the snowbelt already surpassing the month of April’s average snowfall of 2 inches.

Tonight will be cloudy with lows in the 20s.

Wind direction will change on Saturday bringing more spring-like weather from the southwest. Highs will be in the upper 50s with more clouds than sun Saturday.

Easter Sunday is looking fantastic with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.