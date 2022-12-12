CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s even colder tonight as temperatures fall from the 30s into the mid-to-upper 20s and low cloud coverage continues to break apart. Expect mostly-to-partly cloudy by the morning with quiet conditions.

Sunshine returns tomorrow with clearing skies during the afternoon. Not as cold tomorrow by midday with highs in the low 40s. Soak it in because changes are coming fast.

Watching for a stronger system to move in late Wednesday. It’ll start off as rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A bit of a wash out on Thursday with on and off gusty showers. Changing over into a wintry mix late Thursday night into Friday.

A few flurries Friday with snow showers possible on Saturday. Another winter system early next week

Our snow chances are climbing as we head into Christmas week. Stay tuned if we could see a white Christmas.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Signs of colder temps showing up per our extended outlook late next week. Bundle up!