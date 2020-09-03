Cold front rolls in, bringing chance of scattered showers Thursday night

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re one alarm clock away from the weekend and a cold front is rolling in.

The front will roll across Northeast Ohio Thursday evening, spawning a broken line of showers prior to midnight. Then, skies will clear out, and the humidity will be dropping.

We’ll rise on Friday morning with temps in the low 50s to low 60s. Another taste of fall takes over Northeast Ohio on Friday with highs in the low 70s.

Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, is looking wonderful! Saturday and Sunday look fabulous with highs in the upper 70s to near 80F. A brief shower or storm may slip into our NW counties late Sunday/Sunday night. Labor Day is now looking sunny with highs near 80F.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

