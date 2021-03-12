Cold front rolling in, bringing colder temps to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A weak cold front drops into the area this evening. This will give us a reinforcing shot of cold Canadian air.

Temps will drop into the 40s this weekend. Coats will be making a comeback. Some areas won’t make it out of the 30s with the wind off the lake.

Daylight saving time begins this Sunday. We’ll be “springing forward.” At 2 a.m., we’ll be setting our clocks ahead one hour. Don’t forget! Also, it’s a good idea to replace the batteries in your smoke/fire/CO detectors!

Our next chance of rain will be late Monday evening and possibly a mix Monday night. Then, 50ss briefly return. St. Patrick’s Day is looking good!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: