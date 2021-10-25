Cold front moves in with dipping temps and showers

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A cold front will sweep across Northeast Ohio Ohio Monday night, dragging cooler air into our backyards for a brief period followed by lake effect rain showers on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be a dry day as well as most of Thursday. Rain returns Thursday night into Friday.

TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST/BROWNS FORECAST: A few morning showers lend way to a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the mid 50s. A dry evening for our little ghouls and goblins albeit chilly!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: