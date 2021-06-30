Cold front moves in overnight; Showers possible in the morning

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A cold front moves south overnight and Thursday.

Showers are possible in the morning then a few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out in the afternoon south of Rt. 30. Upper 70s north to low 80s south.

Starting Thursday night, cooler more comfy air returns for the upcoming, Fourth of July weekend. You’ll notice a difference come Friday morning. We’re back into the comfy zone!

Even though the cooler air will move in, the threat of showers albeit small and only on Saturday. Heat builds back in on Independence Day with toasty temps back next week. More pool days ahead!

