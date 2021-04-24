Cold front moves in bringing spotty showers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A cold front moves in early Sunday. There’s a chance of a few spotty showers early mainly east, nothing heavy.

Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky and a brief cooldown. We’ll see highs in the low 50s.

Get ready for another spring warm-up! Sunshine galore with temperatures in the upper 70s (per our long range outlook back early last week) through Thursday!

Temps drop below normal Friday and Saturday.

Best chance of rain this upcoming week: Small chance Wednesday. Best chance Thursday into early Friday. Thunderstorms possible during this time frame. Stay tuned.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: