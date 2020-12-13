Cold front continues this weekend in Northeast Ohio, with chance of wintry mix

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A cold front swings through and temps will fall into the 30s Sunday. There is a slight chance of a wintry mix to snow showers before 10 a.m. Sunday, otherwise it’s cloudy and cold. Back to the gray sky and the gloom.

How about our Browns? Monday night football is up next at home against the Ravens. It’ll be a cold night with temperatures hovering around freezing during the game and the wind chill in the upper 20s.

The week ahead has more of a December feel with temperatures a touch below average. The next system moves in on Wednesday. This time we’re cold enough for a wintry mix to snow showers.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

