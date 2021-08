CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A cold front moves through Northeast Ohio.

This will bring relief from the heat.

We fall to the lower 80s Monday then down to the 70s for a few days.

We’ll see a few spotty showers today but nothing widespread.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida will move into the Ohio Valley midweek potentially bringing heavy rain across the southern corners of northern Ohio Wednesday.

