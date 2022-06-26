CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures are climbing into the mid 80s on Sunday. Scattered showers and storms are expected later in the afternoon/evening.

A cold front is approaching Ohio on Sunday bringing more humidity, cloud cover and the threat for showers and thunderstorms.

The chance for the storms turning severe are marginal – meaning, we might see heavy rainfall and damaging winds.

However, it’s the chance for some dust-settling rains as we are more than an inch below normal in June rainfall.

