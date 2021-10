CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A cold front sweeps across NE Ohio followed by lake effect rain showers on Tuesday.

It will be brisk, damp, and overcast with highs around 50 and wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday will be dry and sunny.

TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST/BROWNS FORECAST: A few morning showers lend way to a partly sunny sky. Highs in the mid-50s.

