Cold front arrives Tuesday with a mix possible

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cloudy, cold, and a few flakes here and there as temperatures remain in the lower to middle 30s for the foreseeable future.
Next up, we’re tracking a cold front arriving Tuesday. A few flurries/snow showers/mix are possible in spots throughout the day with some lake enhancement. Little to no accumulation anticipated.
Here’s your Fox 8 Day forecast:
