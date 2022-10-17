CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cold showers will fizzle out slightly tonight and overnight. Bitter, breezy and cold as we fall into the 30s but feeling 5-10 degrees colder through the night as wind gusts reach 20-30 mph.

A few snowflakes could mix in with a shower or two overnight, but not expecting to accumulate.

On and off showers are back in the forecast tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening. We could see a few snowflakes and pockets of graupel embedded in the rain. Any accumulation will be light and mainly in areas of higher elevation.

Futurecast for Tuesday: Rain with some snow mixed with limited accums.

After a brief chill, seasonal temps return late week. Trend will continue into next week!

