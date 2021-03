CLEVELAND (WJW) — Colder, below-average temperatures will be hanging around through the weekend.

There is a slight chance of lake-induced snow showers again Saturday night, but otherwise, the entire weekend will be quiet and bright.

We’re warming up to 60 degrees by midweek next week. A spring tease. Enjoy! Our next chance of rain starts Wednesday night.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

WJW graphic