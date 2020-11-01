Cold and windy for the Browns game with chance for snow showers in the evening

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re jumping into November with winter-like weather on Sunday.

The Browns game will be cold and windy with the chance of lake effect rain of snow, with wind chills in the 20s.

No sunshine in the forecast with scattered showers developing Sunday mid-morning.

Temperatures will be dropping into the lower 40s/upper 30s late in the day/early evening. A few lake effect snow showers may affect our eastern suburbs/higher elevations Sunday night/Monday morning as temperatures will stay in the upper 30s/lower 40s Monday.

Above normal temperatures will return by the middle of next week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: