Cold and cloudy; snow tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Although high temperatures on Tuesday will be colder than Monday, winds are expected to ease as high-pressure moves overhead.

We are hoping that the high scours out some of the clouds to at least give us a few rays of sunshine.

The week ahead has more of a December-feel with temperatures below average in the mid-30s. The next system moves in on Wednesday.

Maps in Motion

Scattered, light snow moves in Wednesday.

Accumulations of any consequence will be mainly across the southern 1/2 of the area, however, a coating up to an inch is not out of the question over parts of Greater Cleveland by Wednesday evening.

This is a fluid snow futurecast so stay up on the latest Fox 8 Forecast.

Snowfall Futurecast

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

